Supreme Court to hear plea alleging deposits of old notes not allowed till March 31

Supreme Court. (File photo)

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear for a final disposal of the PIL filed by one Sharad Mishra claiming that people are not being allowed to deposit their old currency notes till March 31 as promised by the Central Government.

The Centre had in its last hearing submitted before the apex court that instead of filing any reply they will argue the matter directly.

The apex court earlier on March 6, issued notice to the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on plea alleging that people are not being allowed to deposit demonetised currency notes till March 31 as promised.

The central bank on December 31 designated its five offices — Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Nagpur –to exchange defunct currency notes post 50-day demonetisation period that ended on December 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on November 8 had said, “There may be some who for some reason, are not able to deposit their old 500 or 1,000 rupee notes by December 30, last year.

