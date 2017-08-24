Supreme Court to hear PIL on protecting Jaypee home buyers on Thursday

Around 30,000 buyers have booked their homes in 27 different housing projects of Jaypee Infratech and have been “left in the lurch as the insolvency proceedings have been started against it”, the senior lawyer said. (Representational Image) Around 30,000 buyers have booked their homes in 27 different housing projects of Jaypee Infratech and have been “left in the lurch as the insolvency proceedings have been started against it”, the senior lawyer said. (Representational Image)

The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a Public Interest Litigation seeking protection of interests of those who had invested in homes in the projects of debt-ridden realty firm Jaypee Infratech. The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday. The court said “we will hear it tomorrow”.

Advocate Ajit Sinha, appearing for a home buyer, referred to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, and an order of the Allahabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal, and said even decrees in favour of home buyers cannot be executed once insolvency proceedings begin. The plea requested the court to direct the Centre and others that the Code “shall not curtail the legal statutory and vested rights of flat owners/buyers as consumers” defined under the Consumer Protection Act.

“The actions as have been taken under the Code have led to a situation wherein the lifelong savings of the flat owners will go to waste with no prospects of them recovering the same, if their interests are not saved by this court,” the petition said.

The PIL said that alternatively, a direction may be issued to the government that flat owners/buyers be declared a secured creditor. Around 30,000 buyers have booked their homes in 27 different housing projects of Jaypee Infratech and have been “left in the lurch as the insolvency proceedings have been started against it”, the senior lawyer said.

