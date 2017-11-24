Supreme Court to hear petition on Padmavati’s global release on November 28

The court “censored” parts of the petition and said “pleadings in the court are not meant to create any kind of disharmony in society which believes in the concept of unity among diversity”. The court “censored” parts of the petition and said “pleadings in the court are not meant to create any kind of disharmony in society which believes in the concept of unity among diversity”.

The Supreme Court will hear on November 28 a fresh plea seeking a stay on the international release of Padmavati on December 1.

“We will take it up on Tuesday. You file a writ petition,” the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud told the petitioner, advocate M L Sharma, who sought an urgent hearing.

Sharma, whose previous petition, seeking a direction for deletion of some scenes, was turned down by the bench, Thursday said grave damage will be done to social harmony if the film is released outside India. He sought criminal prosecution of the filmmakers for allegedly misrepresenting facts.

Dismissing his plea on November 20, the bench said the Central Board of Film Certification was yet to clear the film and its interference at this stage would be “premature”. The court “censored” parts of the petition and said “pleadings in the court are not meant to create any kind of disharmony in society which believes in the concept of unity among diversity”.

Circular against song withdrawn

Bhopal: A circular issued by the district education officer in MP’s Dewas district, asking schools not to play Ghoomar, a song from Padmavati, in cultural events to ensure Hindu sentiments were not hurt was withdrawn Thursday. “The circular was uncalled for. The DEO had no right to issue such a circular,’’ Dewas collector Ashish Singh told The Indian Express. He said he has sought an explanation from DEO Rajeev Suryavanshi.

