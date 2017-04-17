Supreme Court to hear illegal Goa mining case

The report also stated that illegal mining was being carried out in collusion with the government including the then chief minister Digambar Kamat, who pegged the losses to the state at about Rs. 35,000 crore. The report also stated that illegal mining was being carried out in collusion with the government including the then chief minister Digambar Kamat, who pegged the losses to the state at about Rs. 35,000 crore.

The Supreme Court will on Monday will hear a plea filed advocate Prashant Bhushan in connection with Goa illegal mining case.

A day before, former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat was summoned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Goa crime branch in connection with the same. Earlier in October 2012, the apex court suspended all iron ore mining and transportation in the state following a report submitted by Justice M.B. Shah Commission, which found that millions of tonnes of iron ore was illegally mined by a dozen mining companies.

The report also stated that illegal mining was being carried out in collusion with the government including the then chief minister Digambar Kamat, who pegged the losses to the state at about Rs. 35,000 crore.

The Supreme Court later in May 2013 relaxed its order allowing mining with an annual cap of 20 million tonnes. In 2015, the State Government renewed 88 mining leases, all owned by the very same lease-holders who were involved in illegal mining.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now