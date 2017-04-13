Supreme Court to hear coal block scam case today

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear cases pertaining to the coal block scam. The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on April 10 granted interim bail to all five fresh accused in the coal scam case involving the Jindal coal block matter. Earlier, the court took cognizance on the fresh chargesheet in which CBI named the five persons as accused in the scam.

The CBI had mentioned names of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd’s adviser Anand Goel, Gurgaon-based Green Infra’s vice-president Siddharth Madra, Nihar Stocks Ltd director B S N Suryanarayan, Mumbai-based KE International’s chief financial officer Rajeev Aggarwal, and Mumbai’s Essar Power Limited executive vice-chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo. While opposing the regular bail plea of Sushil Kr Maroo and Anand Goel, the CBI lawyer alleged that both the accused are a threat to the witness (Suresh Singhal) and have also allegedly slapped him in the court premises.

The CBI on March 24 charged five more persons in a coal block allocation case against former Congress lawmaker and industrialist Naveen Jindal and others. The fresh supplementary chargesheet was filed before Special Judge Bharat Parashar.

