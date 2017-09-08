Supreme Court to hear AAP leader’s plea in defamation case

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi. 10.02.2015. Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi. 10.02.2015.

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, stating that he was slapped with a defamation case only because he retweeted a tweet by Delhi Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Amitava Roy and Justice A M Khanwilkar said they will hear the matter on September 11 when senior counsel Anand Grover, representing Chadha, mentioned the matter before it. Chadha challenged the July 11 order of the Delhi High Court which had refused to stay proceedings in the lower court against him in the defamation case and posted his plea for hearing in October.

The trial court had earlier summoned him as an accused in the case. Chadha challenged this before the High Court, but did not get any relief.

The AAP leader said he had raised an important question of law in the High Court, whether the trial court could have summoned him without determining if the alleged defamatory statements made through Twitter would fall under the definition of defamation, but this was not decided. He wanted the apex court to direct the High Court to urgently hear his prayer and stay proceedings before the trial court.

Kejriwal and Chadha, along with party colleagues Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai are

facing a criminal defamation suit over their allegations against Jaitley relating to the latter’s tenure as president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) from 2000 to 2013.

Jaitley has denied the charges and filed a civil defamation suit seeking Rs 10 crore damages from Kejriwal and the others, claiming they had made “false and defamatory” statements in the case, thereby harming his reputation.

