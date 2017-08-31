Supreme Court to hear Aadhaar pleas in November

FOLLOWING THE nine-judge Constitution Bench’s ruling that citizens have a fundamental right to privacy, the Supreme Court is set to hear petitions challenging the validity of the Aadhaar scheme in the first week of November. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra Wednesday decided to take up the matter in November after the Centre informed the court that it would extend the deadline to furnish Aadhaar, for accessing benefits of various social welfare schemes, to December 31.
Appearing for the petitioners, senior counsel Shyam Divan referred to the privacy judgment and requested the court to give an early hearing. He pointed out that the current deadline would expire on September 30. Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal then said: “We will extend it to December 31.” The bench, which also comprises Justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar, then said “the urgency is not there… it will be listed in the first week of November”.
In July, a three-judge bench of the court had said all Aadhaar related issues should be decided by a larger bench. The matter was then referred to a five-judge Constitution bench. But this bench noted that the issue of whether citizens have a fundamental right to privacy was yet to be addressed. This issue should be settled before the question of whether Aadhaar violates privacy can be taken up, it said.
Subsequently, a nine-judge Constitution Bench was set up, which ruled last week that citizens have a fundamental right to privacy under the Constitution.
- Aug 31, 2017 at 5:11 amUK’s Biometric ID Database was dismantled. Why the United Kingdom's biometrics-linked National Ident-ity Card project to create a centralized register of sensitive information about residents similar to Aadhaar was scrapped in 2010?? The reasons were the massive threat posed to the privacy of people, the possibility of a surveillance state, the dangers of maintaining such a huge centralized repository of sensitive information, and the purposes it could be used for, and the dangers of such a centralized database being hacked. The other reasons were the unreliability of such a large-scale biometric verification processes, and the ethics of using biometric identification.Reply
- Aug 31, 2017 at 5:11 amThe US Social Security Number (SSN) has no biometric details, no photograph, no physical description and no birth date. All it does is confirm that a particular number has been issued to a particular name. Instead, a driver's license or state ID card is used as an identification for adults. The US government does not collect the biometric details of its own citizens.Reply
- Aug 31, 2017 at 5:10 amThe privacy laws of the United States deal with several different legal concepts. One is the invasion of privacy, a tort based in common law allowing an aggrieved party to bring a lawsuit against an individual who unlawfully intrudes into his or her private affairs, discloses his or her private information, publicizes him or her in a false light, or appropriates his or her name for personal gain. The essence of the law derives from a right to privacy, defined broadly as "the right to be let alone."Reply