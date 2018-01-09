Supreme Court to ex-legislator: Let journalists exercise freedom of expression

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a former legislator who had filed a defamation case against some journalists to let them have their freedom of expression.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, said that there might have been some kind of wrong reporting, but the legislator should not hold on to it forever.

The former legislator had approached the apex court against a Patna High Court order in September last year quashing his defamation complaint against journalists of a Hindi news channel. The petitioner contended that the reporting by the channel on illegal land allocation was wrong and wanted the defamation cases to be revived. The court, however, dismissed his plea.

