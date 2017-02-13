Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Sasikala DA case tomorrow

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala.

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday deliver its verdict in the disproportionate assets case in which AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala is one of the accused along with the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (late) Jayalalithaa. The verdict is likely to influence Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao’s decision on government formation in the state where a power struggle erupted following the revolt by interim CM O Panneerselvam against Sasikala. The apex court verdict is being eagerly awaited as Sasikala, who was recently elected the leader of AIADMK legislature party, has already made a claim for the post of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

If the top court acquits Sasikala then roads will be clear for her to become the Chief Minister. But if the the ruling is not in her favour, the curtain will come down on her political career. She will have to go to jail and cannot contest elections for six years in addition to the period of jail term.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of India advised Governor C Vidyasar Rao to convene the assembly within in a week for a floor test to decide the fate of AIADMK rivals O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala. He tendered his opinion to Governor Rao to convene a special session of the assembly for a composite test to determine who between the two warring leaders enjoys majority.

In his opinion, sources said, Rohatgi has stated that “he (Governor) should call a special session within a week’s time and have a composite floor test as was ordered by the Supreme Court in the Jagdambika Pal case”.

