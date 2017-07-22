Supreme Court to decide soon on hearing of Ram temple land petitions

The court hinted that the matter will be listed shortly but did not assign a date. The court hinted that the matter will be listed shortly but did not assign a date.

The Supreme Court said on Friday that it will soon take a decision on a plea seeking hearing of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ram Janambhumi-Babri Masjid law row. The bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and D Y Chandrachud said: “We will take a decision on it” when BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy mentioned the matter for urgent hearing. The court hinted that the matter will be listed shortly but did not assign a date.

Swamy said the apex court had allowed him to intervene in the matter and pointed out that the appeals have been pending for seven years. He added that he had a filed a separate petition earlier seeking enforcement of his right to worship at the site.

In its verdict, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had ordered a three-way division of the dispute land among Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhada and Sunni Waqf Board.

