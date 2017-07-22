Latest News
Supreme Court to decide soon on hearing of Ram temple land petitions

Swamy said the apex court had allowed him to intervene in the matter and pointed out that the appeals have been pending for seven years. He added that he had a filed a separate petition earlier seeking enforcement of his right to worship at the site.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:July 22, 2017 6:30 am
farmers suicide, supreme court, js khehar, farmers loan, farmers loan waiver, farmers protests, india news, indian express news The court hinted that the matter will be listed shortly but did not assign a date.
The Supreme Court said on Friday that it will soon take a decision on a plea seeking hearing of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ram Janambhumi-Babri Masjid law row. The bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and D Y Chandrachud said: “We will take a decision on it” when BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy mentioned the matter for urgent hearing. The court hinted that the matter will be listed shortly but did not assign a date.

Swamy said the apex court had allowed him to intervene in the matter and pointed out that the appeals have been pending for seven years. He added that he had a filed a separate petition earlier seeking enforcement of his right to worship at the site.

In its verdict, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had ordered a three-way division of the dispute land among Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhada and Sunni Waqf Board.

