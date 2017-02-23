Supreme Court to consider AAP’s plea for constitutional bench in lieutenant governor case

Supreme Court. (File Photo) Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would look into the Aam Aadmi Party government’s plea to set up a constitution bench to hear its appeals against the Delhi High Court verdict holding the lieutenant governor as the administrative head of Delhi. The matter was mentioned by the Delhi government before a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar who said, “We will see whether it will come up before or after the summer vacations.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

Senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, representing the government, told the bench that this matter has been referred to a five-judge constitution bench and the court, while referring the matter, had “acknowledged that it is an urgent matter”.

He told the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, that the court had given them the liberty to mention the matter before the Chief Justice for early setting up of the constitution bench.