Supreme Court to Centre: Issue fresh order on appointment of Enforcement Directorate director

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to issue a fresh notification within a week on appointment of Karnal Singh as director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) for two years in consonance with provision of the CVC Act. A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice N V Ramana gave the direction after Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said that an order was issued on October 27 last year appointing IPS officer Karnal Singh as director of ED.

The bench said that the fresh order would make it clear that Singh’s appointment as ED director would be for two years from October 27 last year.