Supreme Court to Centre, Assam: Complete National Register of Citizens updation by end of May

An NRC verification exercise on in Guwahati. (Express file photo) An NRC verification exercise on in Guwahati. (Express file photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and Assam government to complete the process of updation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) by May-end and directed that the ongoing verification of remaining applications be done expeditiously and without “interference from any quarter”.

“At this stage, all that we consider it appropriate to direct is that the work of further verification as stated in the report of the learned Coordinator should continue without any interference from any quarter(s) and with utmost speed and expedition,” a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman, which is overseeing publication for the NRC to identify illegal migrants in the state, said. The bench added that it will monitor “progress on the ground” on March 27.

“You push it up,” the bench said when the Centre and the state coordinator for NRC submitted that the process will be completed by July 31. However, the written order did not mention the May deadline. Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal said state coordinator Prateek Hajela had handed over a status report as per which verification of around one crore citizens was to be done and this would require time till July 31. When the bench asked Hajela about it, he said the verification process involved house-to-house visits which was expected to be over by May 31 and thereafter, a month’s time till June 30 would be needed for “mop-up operation”. “You push it up. We are not going to push it down,” the bench told Hajela, adding, “Do it by May 31, not a day later.”

The Attorney General said that as per the coordinator, they were examining family trees of citizens and it was “physically impossible” to complete it in the given time. The bench countered, “What everybody thought was a big joke, has been turned into a reality. Our business is to make the impossible possible and we will do it.”

It added, “Thank you for pointing out the ground reality and thank you for saying that we are ignorant about it. There are many things which we know but we say we do not know.” Referring to the local body polls due in the state in March-April, the court said this should not interfere with the NRC updation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd