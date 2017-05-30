Supreme Court stays Rajasthan High Court order on cellphone towers

Supreme Court of India. Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Rajasthan government’s order asking mobile operators to remove their towers within 500 metres of jail premises in the state by

June 8. A vacation bench of justices A K Sikri and Deepak Gupta gave four weeks to the state to file its reply. The court was hearing a plea of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) challenging the order.

Lawyer Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the COAI, said the proposed move will affect 80 lakh subscribers and sought an urgent interim stay on it. “What is needed is a technological solution which is why even the government of India is supporting us,” he added. The COAI’s appeal against a Rajasthan high court judgement of November 27, 2012 ordering removal of mobile towers from hospitals and school premises within six months is pending before the apex court.

