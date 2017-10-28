Supreme Court stays order to demolish parking lot near Taj Mahal

Supreme Court (File photo) Supreme Court (File photo)

THE SUPREME Court on Friday stayed its order directing demolition of a parking lot being constructed by the Uttar Pradesh tourism department near the Taj Mahal, and ordered status quo at the site.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked the government whether it had a comprehensive policy for protection of the 17th-century monument and said the court would like to see it.

“What is the policy you are following… Do you have a policy? If yes, can we have a look at it,” the bench asked Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the state government.

The court said it sought this as it had been receiving several applications seeking permission for constructing hotels.

“Now, sometimes hotels are constructed, sometimes trees are felled etc. All the measures are ad hoc. It can’t be like that,” the court said.

Mehta assured the court he would produce the comprehensive policy and it would be open to the court to give suggestions or make modifications.

Regarding the parking lot, he said it was originally envisaged as an orientation centre.

However, the plan for the orientation centre was dropped subsequently as it was not found to be feasible.

The court then asked the government to produce the policy for environmental protection with respect to the Taj trapezium zone. Mehta pointed out that the zone extends to seven districts and wondered what it had to do with the protection of the mausoleum.

The bench said it was necessary as “that may have an impact on the Taj”. The court had earlier this week ordered demolition of the parking lot. However, ordering status quo on Friday, the court said there will be no new construction at the site either.

