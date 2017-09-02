Supreme Court stays order of Chhattisgarh High Court restraining criticism of EVMs

File photo of Supreme Court. File photo of Supreme Court.

THE SUPREME Court on Monday stayed an order of Chhattisgarh High Court, which had restrained political parties, NGOs and others from criticising the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Issuing notices on an appeal filed against the June 2 order, a bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra said the matter will remain stayed.

Advocate Devadatt Kamat who appeared for the petitioner contended that such an order violated the freedom of speech and expression.

The high court order came during the hearing of a petition against the EVM challenge conducted by Election Commission (EC) following allegations that the machines could be hacked. Dismissing the petition, the high court bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Sharad Kumar Sharma noted that a “systematic campaign (was) launched by political parties to tarnish the image” of the Election Commission, which is a “constitutional body”. and observed that the “EVM challenge” must be left “to the wisdom of the Election Commission”.

