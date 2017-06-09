Supreme Court says Aadhaar not mandatory, but those who have it must link to PAN card for Income Tax returns

Top News
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the government’s scheme to link Aadhaar to PAN but refused to make it compulsory for those who don’t have an Aadhaar card or who have not yet applied for one, till the Constitutional Bench decides the privacy question. The Supreme Court said the government must formulate a scheme to prevent the leakage of personal details.
In its earlier arguments, the government had informed the apex court that the PAN will be rendered invalid from July 1 and not from when a person had applied for it if a user does not link his or her Aadhaar card details to it by June 30.
Defending its decision to make Aadhaar card mandatory for filing one’s Income Tax returns, the government had earlier said the move would help to weed out fake and fraudulent financial accounts.
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi HAD earlier told the two-judge bench headed by Justice AK Sikri, “Today, anybody can get a PAN card with any name on it. A person can get several PAN cards — say, as Mukesh Gupta, then another as Mukesh Kumar Gupta, and a third as M K Gupta, so on and so forth”.
More details are awaited.
- Jun 9, 2017 at 3:15 pmThis is JUDICIAL OVERREACH & will jeopardize the Government's strategies to check frauds. AADHAR was made compulsory with the specific purpose of detecting multiple PAN cards for SAME person under SEVERAL names. Billions of rupees of money laundering & tax evasion go unchecked & undetected in the absence of a DUPLICITY DISABLED IDEN Y SYSTEM. SUPREME COURT SHOULD KNOW ITS LIMITS & REFRAIN FROM STRAYING INTO A DOMAIN WHICH IS PURELY OF THE EXECUTIVEReply
- Jun 9, 2017 at 3:14 pmModi has no ideology. Only idea is to throw away others' money and wasting country's time. Wating others' money. A defaeted and hopeless person Arun Jaitley an advocate, is looking after Country's finance dept. An uneducated and vagabond type election loser Smriti Irani was looking after HRD of this country of 125 crore people. Only nonsense, corrupted, cheater people are with Modi while all other good and wise people oppose him. Modi is not capable to do any good work. Now its the problem of BJP who has to remove him or many BJP ppl will leave BJP..country has no hope from nowadays 3rd cl BJP .. SC has done right decisions against the hopeless Modi Govt's foolish decision of Aadhar Card & PAN Card .. Modi must do compulsory such things for millioners-billioners, and not for common middle cl people. All India public support SC's decision and its heard that public will beat bjp, modi bhakto, chunaav aayog ppl, banking ppl etc..Reply
- Jun 9, 2017 at 3:14 pmwho defends: Jawan who feeds: Kisan who pays: ried middle class who loots: businessmenReply
- Jun 9, 2017 at 3:11 pmBrilliant decision to link AADHAR to IT returns. This will help in plugging the loop s and weed out fake accounts to a great extent. Time to use one standard ID card for all government schemes.Reply
- Jun 9, 2017 at 3:10 pmThen why 2 IDs. PAN itself can be discontinued and AADHAR alone can be the ID? Since these two are different now, there are still problems of Linking. PAN insists on compulsory first name, where as as a south Indian, I have none. Hence, I am forced to give my fathers name as first name. (Initials). It also wants initials expanded only! Now that is giving problems in linking. So there must be only one do ent.Reply
- Jun 9, 2017 at 3:07 pmAll the citizens are not criminals to give finger prints to government. If they want to weed out duplicate PAN cards they should have robust mechanism to detect the fraudsters, not by having the personal details of all the citizens so that the government can target the unsuspecting critiques of government policies. This is against the principles of Cons ution of India and against right to privacy.Reply
- Jun 9, 2017 at 3:00 pmThose who comply to the rules are only punished or taxed, again and again. This lets out people who do not have aadhaar means "If some one who is having a pan card claims that he does not have aadhaar?" This system will help people with multiple pan cards, and they can show returns and pay tax in one PAN reference and show other parts of income in other PAN cards and evade tax successfully. This is not correct. Tax regime should be strict. People should be made accountable.Reply
