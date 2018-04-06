Supreme Court stays Kerala ordinance regularising admission in medical colleges

“Government went ahead with the Bill to protect the interest of students” said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Government went ahead with the Bill to protect the interest of students” said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed a Kerala ordinance regularising the admission of 180 students to two medical colleges, saying that it “seeks to nullify” its earlier order cancelling the admissions.

Pulling up the government for promulgating the Kerala Professional Colleges (Regularisation of Admission in Medical Colleges) Ordinance, 2017, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit said, “in our prima facie view, the ordinance in question blatantly seeks to nullify the binding effect of the order passed by this court”. The court was referring to its March 22 order cancelling admission of 30 students to Karuna Medical College and 150 students to Kannur Medical College, respectively.

The latest apex court order comes as a setback to the state government, which had got the Kerala Professional Colleges (Regularisation of Admission in Medical Colleges) Bill, 2018, passed in the Assembly on Wednesday. This fact was brought to the notice of the Supreme Court, which said that since the Bill was not yet signed by the governor and notified, the ordinance remained alive.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Medical Council of India challenging the ordinance. “… We rendered the decision after considering that admissions were not given to the students in accordance with law and approved the decision of regulatory committee effective,” the bench said. “Thus, it was prima facie not open to sit over the judgment and validate those very admissions and to venture into regularising them.”

On Wednesday, when the Bill came up in the Assembly, the Congress-led opposition had backed it. After the verdict, CM Pinarayi Vijayan told the media in Kochi that the government would decide on the future course after discussions. He said,“The government went ahead with the Bill to protect the interest of the students.” Congress leader V M Sudheeran said his party MLAs were wrong in supporting the Bill.

