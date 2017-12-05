Supreme Court stays execution of Mumbai blast convict

Supreme Court of India. (Express Photo) Supreme Court of India. (Express Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the execution of 1993 Mumbai serial blast convict Tahir Merchant who was sentenced to death by a designated Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court.

A bench of CJI Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and M Shantanagoudar sought a response from the CBI and summoned the records of the case from a trial court. “The State of Maharashtra is directed to compile the evidence in entirety and file the compilation in convenient volumes and also serve a copy thereof to the learned counsel for the appellant…There shall be stay of the execution of death sentence,” the bench said.

The court listed the matter for hearing next on March 14, 2018. On September 17, a TADA court had sentenced Merchant and co-convict Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan to death in the case and slapped life imprisonment on their co-conspirators Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan after finding them guilty in the case.

