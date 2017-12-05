Top Stories
  • Supreme Court stays execution of Mumbai blast convict

Supreme Court stays execution of Mumbai blast convict

On September 17, a TADA court had sentenced Merchant and co-convict Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan to death in the case and slapped life imprisonment on their co-conspirators Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan after finding them guilty in the case.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2017 4:30 am
SC, Supreme Court, Supreme Court Sorry, SC Sorry, SC Sorry Uttarakhand Resident, SC Sorry Roorkee Resident, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Supreme Court of India. (Express Photo)
Related News

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the execution of 1993 Mumbai serial blast convict Tahir Merchant who was sentenced to death by a designated Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court.

A bench of CJI Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and M Shantanagoudar sought a response from the CBI and summoned the records of the case from a trial court. “The State of Maharashtra is directed to compile the evidence in entirety and file the compilation in convenient volumes and also serve a copy thereof to the learned counsel for the appellant…There shall be stay of the execution of death sentence,” the bench said.

The court listed the matter for hearing next on March 14, 2018. On September 17, a TADA court had sentenced Merchant and co-convict Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan to death in the case and slapped life imprisonment on their co-conspirators Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan after finding them guilty in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 04: Latest News