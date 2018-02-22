Supreme Court stays criminal proceedings against Priya Prakash Varrier, director

Varrier became a sensation after a “wink” video from the film went viral, but some states raised objections that the song hurt Muslim religious sentiments. (File Photo) Varrier became a sensation after a “wink” video from the film went viral, but some states raised objections that the song hurt Muslim religious sentiments. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed criminal proceedings against actress Priya Prakash Varrier and makers of the upcoming Malayalam movie, Oru Adaar Love. Varrier became a sensation after a “wink” video from the film went viral, but some states raised objections that the song hurt Muslim religious sentiments.

“After hearing learned counsel for the petitioners for some time, we are inclined to direct that any criminal action initiated against the petitioners in the respondent-states or in any other state solely on the basis of the promotional video of the song Manikya Malaraya Poove in the movie Oru Addar Love, shall remain stayed and no further criminal action shall be initiated against the petitioners either by way of FIR or private complaint on the basis of their participation in the song in the aforesaid movie”, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud ordered. The court was hearing a plea by Varrier and others, seeking quashing of the FIR registered in Telangana.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Haris Beeran pointed out that the said song was originally from an old folk song from Kerala. He handed over an English translation of the lyrics to the bench. The petition pointed out that “the folk song…was written in 1978 by Mr. PMA Jabbar and was first sung by Mr. Thalassery Rafeeq, in the praise of the Prophet and his wife Beevi Khadija” and that “the claims that it hurts the religious sentiments of the Muslim Community are without any basis”.

Varrier, pursuing her BCom at Vimala College in Thrissur, said it was her debut movie and that she filed the petition on account of “multiple criminal proceedings, which have been instituted against the petitioners in the States of Telangana and Maharashtra.” The petition said the complaints were filed by “fringe elements” who misunderstood the lyrics of the song.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd