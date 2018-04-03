Supreme Court stays contempt proceedings against Kerala’s ex-vigilance head Jacob Thomas

The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed contempt proceedings initiated by the Kerala High Court against former state vigilance director and senior IPS officer Jacob Thomas, for his alleged remarks against two of its judges in a complaint sent to the Central Vigilance Commission on March 9.

The bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan was hearing a plea by Thomas, who had challenged the March 20 order of the High Court. Appearing for the officer, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave said his complaint was against the system and not judges. The bench has fixed the matter for final hearing after four weeks.

The Kerala government had suspended Thomas, who was the director of the Institute of Management in Government, in December last year for his alleged “anti-government” remarks. He was earlier removed as chief of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App