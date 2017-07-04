Supreme Court stays contempt of court proceedings against Arundhati Roy

Arundhati Roy. Arundhati Roy.

In a relief to author Arundhati Roy, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the contempt of court proccedings pending against her in the Bombay High Court. The proceedings were initiated by the high court’s Nagpur Bench, which took into account her alleged remarks against the judiciary in a write-up in weekly magazine Outlook questioning the incarceration of Delhi University professor G N Saibaba.

A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud also granted the leave of appeal to Roy and listed her plea against the issuance of criminal contempt notice by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court for final hearing. The Supreme Court had earlier refused to stay the contempt notice issued against Roy by the High Court on December 23, 2015 for her views on Saibaba’s arrest and the rejection of his bail plea last year.

The bench had also declined to exempt her from personal appearance before a single judge of the Nagpur bench and granted liberty to the Registrar of the High Court to file any pleadings or documents in the case. Gadchiroli Police had arrested Saibaba in 2014 for suspected links with Maoists.

