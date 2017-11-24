Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC nod for admission to Lucknow medical college

The Supreme Court debarred all students who had been admitted by the GCRG Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, pursuant to the HC order, and asked the college run by the GCRG Memorial Trust to refund their fees and pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to each student. The Supreme Court debarred all students who had been admitted by the GCRG Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, pursuant to the HC order, and asked the college run by the GCRG Memorial Trust to refund their fees and pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to each student.

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed an Allahabad High Court order granting permission to a medical college, which was blacklisted by the Centre, to admit students for the academic year 2017-18.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud came down heavily on the High Court division bench that had given the order, saying it had “abandoned the concept of judicial propriety”. One of the judges on the division bench had corrected its order by hand to allow the college to admit students.

The Supreme Court debarred all students who had been admitted by the GCRG Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, pursuant to the HC order, and asked the college run by the GCRG Memorial Trust to refund their fees and pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to each student. It also imposed a cost of Rs 25 lakh on it. “It is absolute impropriety,” the CJI said while passing the order.

The college was among 32 colleges that had been denied permission by the Centre to admit students for two years. The GCRG trust had challenged this in the Supreme Court. But on August 28, it withdrew the petition from the apex court with the latter’s consent and filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court the next day.

On September 1, a division bench of Justices Virendra Kumar and Narayan Shukla passed an order saying “the respondents shall forthwith make available students willing to take admission in petitioner college within the prescribed time frame so that aspiring students who have not been admitted to the Ist year MBBS course for the academic session 2017-18, will get opportunity to be admitted in petitioner college”.

But the SC had already set August 31 as the cut-off date for admissions to the country’s medical colleges.

On September 4, Justice Shukla made a handwritten correction in the order which then read “the respondents shall forthwith make available and permit the students willing to take admission in petitioner college within the prescribed time frame, ie till 5th September 2017 so that aspiring students who have not been admitted to the Ist year MBBS course for the academic session 2017-18, will get opportunity to be admitted in petitioner college”. Justice Shukla also wrote in the order “corrected suo motu”.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) challenged this in the Supreme Court. Senior counsel Vikas Singh, who appeared for MCI, told the apex court that the September 1 order was passed without giving the council time to file its reply.

