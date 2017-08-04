Supreme Court snubs Congress on NOTA: Won’t stay… when it suited you, no appeal

The Supreme Court rejected a plea by the Gujarat Congress to stay the Election Commission circular allowing MLAs to exercise the option ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) in the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for August 8. (File) The Supreme Court rejected a plea by the Gujarat Congress to stay the Election Commission circular allowing MLAs to exercise the option ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) in the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for August 8. (File)

The Supreme Court Thursday rejected a plea by the Gujarat Congress to stay the Election Commission circular allowing MLAs to exercise the option ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) in the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for August 8. The bench of Justices Dipak Misra, Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar also asked the petitioner, the chief whip of the Congress in the Gujarat Assembly, why he was not sure of his MLAs. Questioning the party for not challenging this provision, which has been in force since 2014, the bench observed that many elections have since been held but “when it suited you, you did not challenge it”.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for petitioner Shailesh Manubhai Parmar, contended that allowing the NOTA option will be a “recipe for corruption” but the bench said: “We are not going to stay the proceedings. We will issue notice and hear the Constitutional issues involved.” Six Gujarat MLAs have so far quit the Congress and three of them have joined the BJP. To keep its remaining flock intact, the Congress has flown 42 MLAs to a resort near Bengaluru. While BJP has fielded party president Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Congress defector Balwantsinh Rajput for the Rajya Sabha seats, the Congress has again named Ahmed Patel, political secretary to its president Sonia Gandhi.

The bench asked the Congress why it had not challenged the original January 2014 notification of the Election Commission allowing NOTA in Rajya Sabha elections, which was at the root of the August 1 circular extending the provision to Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat. “There were many elections after the said notification in 2014 but then it was not challenged. You wait till the Gujarat elections to challenge it,” Justice Roy said. Sibal said he was representing a Gujarat MLA and this was the first time the rules had applied to his (the MLA’s) state. He pointed out that the 2014 notification was general in nature and that it was the recent circular which made it applicable to Gujarat.

Justice Roy asked him if the original notification was state-specific. Sibal replied in the negative. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared with him, admitted that there was delay. “Yes, there is delay but this is the first time there is a close contest,” he said. This made Justice Misra remark “when it suited you, you did not challenge it”.

When Justice Misra said any “politically involved person could have challenged” the notification, Sibal repeated that he could have challenged it only if it pertained to Gujarat. At this, Justice Misra said “you are a political party… any legislator can (as it was not state-specific)… you can’t wait till the eve of polls and say you are affected”. Appearing for the Election Commission, senior advocate Ashok Desai submitted that the poll panel had issued directions regarding NOTA in Rajya Sabha elections following a September 2013 judgment of the Supreme Court which called upon the commission to provide the NOTA option for voters in EVMs and ballot papers. He said several elections to the Upper House have since been held.

Sibal contested this, saying the Supreme Court direction was for direct elections and not indirect elections which was what the Rajya Sabha polls were. Justice Misra said maybe that was how the Election Commission understood its order. He said the court would examine the Constitutional issues involved. Sibal said he was not on the Constitutional issue, but NOTA. At this, Justice Misra said “that means you are not genuine about the Constitutional issue”. Justice Khanwilkar sought to know what could be the problem if members showed their ballot to the agent. Sibal replied that legislators could use NOTA and the votes would become invalid. Justice Roy asked why the petitioner was not sure of his legislators.

The bench kept the Union of India out of the issue after Attorney General K K Venugopal submitted that the government did not have anything to do with the EC decision. Granting the commission two weeks to file a rejoinder, the bench said the matter will be heard next on September 13.

