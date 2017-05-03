Supreme Court sits on Sunday to hear Singhania family dispute case

The two-judge bench of Justice Dipak Misra and AM Khanwilkar heard the case over a Juhu Bungalow in Mumbai (Express Photo) The two-judge bench of Justice Dipak Misra and AM Khanwilkar heard the case over a Juhu Bungalow in Mumbai (Express Photo)

The Supreme Court, in a rare instance, sat on Sunday to hear a family dispute related to the members of the Singhania group, reported LiveLaw.in. The two-judge bench of Justice Dipak Misra and AM Khanwilkar heard the case over a Juhu Bungalow in Mumbai.

Senior advocates who appeared for different parties in the case are Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram, Shyam Divan and Dinyar Madon.

In its judgment, the bench also directed that the execution proceedings left before the court of District Judge, Kanpur, U.P should be transferred to SC, and it will be heard with the current special leave petition.

“Having heard learned counsel for the parties, it is directed that the petitioner shall hand over the property i.e. Kamala Cottage, Property No.6 at Juhu, Mumbai (property at Sl. No.5) to the respondent Nos.1 to 6 by 6th May, 2017, subject to deposit of a sum of Rs.20,00,00,000/- (Rupees twenty crores only) by the said respondents before the Registry of this Court on or before 4th May, 2017,” the order read.

Earlier in a significant move, it was decided that 15 judges of the Supreme Court will be working during the upcoming summer vacation. Announcing this, J S Khehar, Chief Justice of India, had said that he had approved three separate Constitution Benches during the vacation to examine issues, which if not heard now, “will not be decided for years together.”

