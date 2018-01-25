Supreme Court should amicably settle issues flagged by four judges: Sharad Yadav

Sharad Yadav (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File) Sharad Yadav (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

In an apparent indication that he favours considering an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India only as a second option, Sharad Yadav, leader of the breakaway faction of the JD(U), on Wednesday said that it would be the best if the Supreme Court puts its own house in order through its internal mechanism.

This comes on a day CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met Yadav as part of his effort to garner support among opposition parties to bring an impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra in the wake of “serious issues” raised by the four senior judges of the Supreme Court.

“It would be ideal if the Supreme Court is able to amicably address the issues publicly flagged by four senior judges in accordance with the best of its own traditions and conventions,” Yadav told The Indian Express. “The intervention of the legislature should come only if the judiciary fails to take this call.” Yadav is of the view that given the unique position of the SC in the constitutional scheme, political parties have to ensure that its independence and prestige is not undermined.

The Indian Express had on Tuesday reported that opposition parties are “considering” the option of bringing an impeachment motion against CJI Misra in Parliament, according to Yechury. The CPI(M) leader and NCP’s Tariq Anwar had said it is the only way the legislature can ensure an inquiry into “serious issues” raised by the four judges at a press conference on January 12.

