Supreme Court sets aside HC order on repair of shrines damaged in Gujarat riots

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday set aside a judgment of the Gujarat High Court asking the state government to give monetary compensation to all religious places damaged in 2002 post-Godhra communal riots. Allowing an appeal filed by Gujarat, a bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justice Prafulla C Pant “accepted” a scheme prepared by the state government, under which it had agreed to pay a maximum of Rs 50,000 compensation to all places of worship damaged in the riots.

In its order of February 8, 2012, the HC did not set any limit on the compensation. It had appointed various principal district judges as special officers to decide the amount required for restoration of those religious places of worship within the territorial limit of their respective court.

Deciding a PIL filed by Islamic Relief Committee of Gujarat (IRCG), the HC had ruled, “We pass direction upon the state government to give compensation in favour of persons in charge of all religious places…damaged during the communal riot of 2002 for restoration to original position…. We find that during pendency of this litigation, many of those places of worship have been repaired. Nevertheless, persons in charge of those places would be entitled to get reimbursement of the amount spent for restoration.”

Challenging the order, the Gujarat government, represented by Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said, “State fund which consist payment of various taxes by citizens cannot be directed by the High Court to be spent for restoration/construction of any religious places by issuing a writ under Article 226 of Constitution…(and)…Articles 25, 26, 27 and 28 under the heading ‘Right to Freedom of Religion’.”

The government contended that the Constitution protects the “right to profess, practice and propagate religion”, and prohibits “compelling any person to pay any tax, proceeds of which is to be spent for the promotion or maintenance of any particular religion or religious denomination”.

IRCG counsels Y H Muchhala and Huzefa Ahmadi opposed it and said, “Liability of the state government to compensate those who have suffered by destruction of places of worship is not for promotion of maintenance of any particular religion or religious denomination…. Destruction of places of worship belonging to weaker section…by a dominant group is to inflict humiliation on them, and thereby violate Article 21 of Constitution…. Therefore, there is a breach of fundamental right…”

Setting aside the HC order, the SC bench said, “As far as State is concerned, it is obliged under Constitution to treat persons belonging to all faiths and religions with equality…. Protection of property and places of worship is an essential part of secularism. The freedom of individual in this regard has to be respected and there has to be tolerance for each other.”

On the state’s liability to pay compensation, the SC bench placed reliance on an earlier decision of the apex court, in which it said that “object of Article 27 is to maintain secularism and the said Article would be violated if the substantial part of the entire income tax collected in India, or a substantial part of the entire central excise or the customs duties or sales tax, or a substantial part of any other tax collected in India, were to be utilised for promotion or maintenance of any particular religion or religious denomination”.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said that by setting aside the Gujarat High Court order to the state government to compensate religious places damaged in the 2002 riots, the Supreme Court has endorsed the state government’s efforts. “Today the Supreme Court has appreciated the efforts by the Gujarat government to provide assistance for the damaged buildings, including the religious shrines and private ones,” he said.

The Islamic Relief Committee of Gujarat (IRCG), which had filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court in 2003 demanding the compensation, expressed satisfaction over the apex court judgment. In a statement, IRCG secretary Mohammed Umar Vohra said, “It is a matter of satisfaction for us.” In the petition, IRCG had claimed that 567 religious places, including 545 Muslim structures, were damaged during the 2002 riots.

