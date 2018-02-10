Supreme Court seeks ideas to enforce anti-sexual harassment law at workplace

Appearing for the IIF, senior counsel Sanjay Parikh said there was no implementation of the law in private companies. Appearing for the IIF, senior counsel Sanjay Parikh said there was no implementation of the law in private companies.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the NGO Initiative for Inclusion Foundation (IIF) to give suggestions for effective implementation of a law to curb sexual harassment of women at workplaces, particularly in the private sector.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud sought the suggestions after the Central government in its affidavit claimed that it has taken steps to enforce the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.



He said a meeting was held with Assocham four years ago but nothing happened after that. The IIF has sought putting in place the guidelines for the implementation of the law at all levels.

The court had issued notice to all the states in the last hearing of the matter on January 4. The notice was returnable in four weeks.

