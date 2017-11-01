Supreme Court seeks data on conviction rate in cases against politicians

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday wanted to know the rate of conviction of politicians in criminal cases and whether its direction to finish trial against lawmakers within a year was being followed. A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha said data on conviction rate of politicians in criminal cases would open up a “new dimension” and sought to know whether completing trial against them in one year would act as a “deterrent”.
“We would also like to know what is the rate of conviction. That will throw open a new dimension. We will see that criminal cases against politicians, if it does not end in conviction, then why? What are the reasons for it,” the bench remarked while hearing a petition filed by Delhi BJP leader Ashwani Upadhyay, who pleaded that convicted politicians be barred from contesting polls for life.
