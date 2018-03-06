Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on PIL to remove Himanta Biswa Sarma as BAI chief

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centre’s response on a PIL seeking the removal of Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as president of the Badminton Association of India (BAI). Issuing notice to the Centre, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud gave it eight weeks to file its reply.

Appearing for petitioner Kamlesh Verma, advocate Shanti Bhushan contended the Justice R M Lodha committee on reforms in the BCCI had recommended a bar on ministers and civil servants and people above 70 from becoming its member. Verma requested the court to constitute a committee of administrators, as in the case of the BCCI, for the BAI.

