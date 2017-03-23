Supreme Court seeks Centre reply on pension for MPs

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought replies from the Central government and secretariats of both Houses of Parliament on a PIL that questioned the provision for according life-long pension and other allowances to MPs and their spouses.

A bench issued notices on the petition filed by former UP bureaucrat and social activist S N Shukla, who questioned the validity of provisions in The Salary and Allowances of Members of Parliament Act that has entitled MPs for pensionary benefits.

“While Governors do not have the facility of pension at all, an MP even for a day and his spouse get pension for life. While even judges… do not have the facility of free air/train travel for their spouses even on official tours, ex-MPs enjoy unlimited free train travel for life…” stated the plea.

