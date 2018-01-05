SC seeks Centre’s reply on Kerala body’s plea on discrimination in Haj quota

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Friday sought Centre’s reply on allegations of discrimination in grant of quota to Haj pilgrims in response to a petition filed by the Kerala Haj committee. The plea is related to all-India draw of lots to decide allocation of Haj quota. The apex court has asked the Centre to reply in two weeks.

The court, however, declined to grant any stay on the current scheme of state-wise draw of lots being followed for allocating Haj quota. It also questioned the rationale in allotting 25 per cent quota for private tour operators.

Saudi Arabia had on January 11 increased India’s Haj quota by 34,005, taking it to 1,70,025. The quotas for Uttar Pradesh has been raised to 29,017 from 21,828, for West Bengal the number has gone up to 9,940 from 8,905.

