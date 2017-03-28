Farmer suicides: Supreme Court seeks Government plan

The bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, said the government should come out with a policy that deals with the root causes of farmers taking the extreme step. (Representational Image) The bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, said the government should come out with a policy that deals with the root causes of farmers taking the extreme step. (Representational Image)

Expressing satisfaction at the government’s “thought process” to check farmer suicides, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to inform it about the “line of action” to be taken by the states to deal with the issue. “It is a very serious issue and the Centre should file the proposed line of action to be taken by the states with regard to the farmers’ suicide with the apex court registry within four weeks. Agriculture is a state subject and the Centre will coordinate with the states and come up with a line of action to address the root cause of farmers committing suicide,” said a bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.

The bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, said the government should come out with a policy that deals with the root causes of farmers taking the extreme step.

After Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha apprised the bench of schemes and measures pertaining to procuring food grain directly from farmers, increasing insurance cover, granting loans and crop loss compensation, the court said: “It seems they (government) are now moving in the right direction. They have not confined it to granting compensation.”

The bench pointed out that it would want to first focus on Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Gujarat, where the problem seems to be “severe”.

