Only in Express
  • Supreme Court says privacy verdict will have ‘some bearing’ in matters of possession of beef in Maharashtra

Supreme Court says privacy verdict will have ‘some bearing’ in matters of possession of beef in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, banning the slaughter of bulls and bullocks, had come into force a year ago. The Bill was passed in the Assembly almost 19 years ago during the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 25, 2017 1:24 pm
beef ban, beef ban maharashtra, beef in maharashtra, beef ban mumbai, supreme court, right to privacy, privacy verdict A buffalo slaughter house and meat processing unit in Aligarh on April, 20, 2017 (Express photo by Oinam Anand)
Related News

The Supreme Court Friday said that the landmark verdict affirming individual privacy as a fundamental right will have ‘some bearing’ in matters related to the possession of beef in Maharashtra, PTI reported.

The verdict, delivered on Thursday by the top court, has far-reaching impact on the lives of people as right to privacy was guaranteed as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as part of freedoms under Part III of the constitution. Justice Chelameswar and Justice Chandrachud, both of whom were part of the nine-judge Constitution bench, held that the right to food of one’s choice is part of the right to privacy. Therefore, it was apparent that the judgment will have a bearing on matters of consumption of beef and alcohol.

In January this year, the Bombay High Court upheld the ban imposed by the Maharashtra government on the consumption of beef. Anyone found to be selling beef or in possession of it can be jailed for five years and fined Rs 10,000.

The Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, banning the slaughter of bulls and bullocks, had come into force a year ago. The Bill was passed in the Assembly almost 19 years ago during the BJP-Shiv Sena government. The Act however allows the slaughter of water buffaloes, seen as an inferior quality meat that make up 25 per cent of the total beef market in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. S
    seenivasan
    Aug 25, 2017 at 1:23 pm
    So Now I can liquors in Gandhi`s birth place and consume in my House , if freedom for eating then why not for liquor in my house ??? It is my personnel choice to drink or not to drink in my house and agree it should not be in public
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 25: Latest News