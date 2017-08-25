Supreme Court says privacy verdict will have ‘some bearing’ in matters of possession of beef in Maharashtra

A buffalo slaughter house and meat processing unit in Aligarh on April, 20, 2017 (Express photo by Oinam Anand) A buffalo slaughter house and meat processing unit in Aligarh on April, 20, 2017 (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

The Supreme Court Friday said that the landmark verdict affirming individual privacy as a fundamental right will have ‘some bearing’ in matters related to the possession of beef in Maharashtra, PTI reported.

The verdict, delivered on Thursday by the top court, has far-reaching impact on the lives of people as right to privacy was guaranteed as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as part of freedoms under Part III of the constitution. Justice Chelameswar and Justice Chandrachud, both of whom were part of the nine-judge Constitution bench, held that the right to food of one’s choice is part of the right to privacy. Therefore, it was apparent that the judgment will have a bearing on matters of consumption of beef and alcohol.

In January this year, the Bombay High Court upheld the ban imposed by the Maharashtra government on the consumption of beef. Anyone found to be selling beef or in possession of it can be jailed for five years and fined Rs 10,000.

The Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, banning the slaughter of bulls and bullocks, had come into force a year ago. The Bill was passed in the Assembly almost 19 years ago during the BJP-Shiv Sena government. The Act however allows the slaughter of water buffaloes, seen as an inferior quality meat that make up 25 per cent of the total beef market in the state.

