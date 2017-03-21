Supreme Court says Ayodhya land dispute a ‘sentimental’ issue, suggests mediation route 

The Supreme Court (File) The Supreme Court (File)

Describing the Ram Mandir as a “sensitive” and “sentimental” issue, the Supreme Court on Tuesday suggested that it would be best if the contentious issue is settled amicably. The suggestion from the top court comes after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy sought urgent hearing on the Ayodhya dispute.

The court called upon parties concerned to sit together to arrive at a consensus, and asked Swamy to consult the parties and inform it about the decision on March 31.

Chief Justice of India JS Khehar even went on to say that he was ready to mediate on the controversial issue if the parties concerned want him to. The top court further said all parties should choose mediators to make a fresh attempt to settle the issue and that a principal mediator can be chosen by the court, if required, for settling the issue.

