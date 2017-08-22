Supreme Court ruling on triple talaq grants equality to Muslim women: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq (PTI file Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq (PTI file Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the practice of triple talaq announced by a five-judge constitution bench earlier Tuesday. The top court, in a 3:2 ruling, had set aside the practice of Islamic divorce, terming it ‘unconstitutional’, ‘null’ and against the basic tenets of the Quran.

“Judgment of the Hon’ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment,” the prime minister tweeted.

While Chief Justice Khehar and Justice Nazeer were in favour of putting an interim ban on the practice for six months until Parliament passes a law, the remaining three Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U

U Lalit held the practice violative of the constitution. The three judges said the practice must be struck down as it was manifestly arbitrary. The majority opinion of the three judges thus prevailed and the practice was set aside by the top court.

Major political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, have welcomed the verdict saying it would empower Muslim women and deal a blow to the men who were misusing the practice of instant triple talaq. The Centre had earlier told the Supreme Court bench that it is ready to frame a law to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims.

“We welcome it. It is a step forward towards gender justice and gender equality. It is good for women,” said union minister Maneka Gandhi.

Women’s organisations across the country had argued against the practice saying Muslim men were easily able to divorce their wives saying ‘talaq’ (divorce) three times in a single instance, often even through text messages, WhatsApp conversations, phone calls and Skype sessions.

