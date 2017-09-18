Rohingya issue: Centre to file affidavit in Supreme Court today against deportation plea

Shamshida watches a video with her daughter at a relief camp for Rohingya Muslims at Kalindi Kunj area in Delhi. (Express Photo by Oinam Anand) Shamshida watches a video with her daughter at a relief camp for Rohingya Muslims at Kalindi Kunj area in Delhi. (Express Photo by Oinam Anand)

The Centre will file an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Monday giving details of its plans to deport Rohingya Muslims from India. The Supreme Court had told the government to file the affidavit after a plea was put before it against the deportation of the illegal immigrants to Myanmar.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said on Thursday that the Centre will submit its affidavit in the apex court on September 18.

Speaking on the issue on Monday to ANI, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said: “It is a sensitive matter. Whatever Govt of India will do, will be in nation’s interest. Our way forward will be based on nation’s interest & we’ll mention the same in our affidavit to be submitted in the Supreme Court.”

Hitting out at human rights groups’ criticism towards the Centre’s stand on the issue, he said: “I request international human rights’ bodies to not spread misinformation about India and the Indian govt; protecting the nation is our duty.”

The plea was filed by Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir, both Rohingya immigrants, who are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Both the immigrants plea that they escaped Myanmar on account of widespread violence, bloodshed, discrimination and persecution against the Rohingyas.

The plea against deportations was based on grounds of violation of conventions of international human rights. The Home Ministry in July expressed concerns that the Rohingya immigrants pose a challenge to the country’s security and that they may be recruited by terror outfits. The Central Ministry had then directed state governments that they must set up district-level task forces to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

The Centre informed Parliament on August 9 citing data available at the time that there were at least 14,000 Rohingya immigrants registered with UNHCR living in India. However, the actual number is expected to be much more. The immigrants are spread over Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

Rohingya immigrants hail from Myanmar’s Rakhine state and according to the prevailing constitutional and political situation in the country, are considered a stateless people.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd