Supreme Court reserves order on CVC, VC appointments

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a petition challenging the appointment of former Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) head K V Chaudhary as Chief Vigilance Commissioner and former CMD of Indian Bank T M Bhasin as Vigilance Commissioner. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M M Shantanagoudar reserved its order after hearing arguments of the petitioner NGO Common Cause and the Centre.

The Centre has defended their appointments, saying it was cleared unanimously by a three-member committee comprising the PM, Home Minister and Leader of Opposition. Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal said every aspect was considered by the selection committee before they were chosen.

Senior counsel Prashant Bhushan who appeared for the petitioner NGO alleged that there were serious charges against Chaudhary and Bhasin but the appointments committee had not examined these.

The PIL had alleged that their appointments were “arbitrary, illegal and in violation of the principle of institutional integrity”.

