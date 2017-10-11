Special Coverage
  • Supreme Court reserves verdict on ‘living will’ in cases of passive euthanasia

Supreme Court reserves verdict on ‘living will’ in cases of passive euthanasia

The petitioner argued that a 'living will' gives the patient the Right to die peacefully which is a part of the Right to Life guaranteed by the Constitution under Article 21.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 11, 2017 5:28 pm
passive euthanasia, Supreme court, Chief justice of INdia, living will, article 21, right to life, indian express, india news, medical news, Representational photo
Related News

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on ‘living will’ in cases of passive euthanasia, reported news agency ANI. A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra were deciding on a petition filed by an NGO on the issue of euthanasia and ‘living will’. The petitioner has argued that a ‘living will’ gives the patient the Right to die peacefully, which is part of the Right to Life guaranteed by the Constitution under Article 21.

A ‘living will’ is when a patient decides for himself if they should or should not be put on life support in case of a terminal illness. NGOs counsel Prashant Bhushan argued that if people are allowed to make a will, with necessary safeguards, it would enable them to opt for death without prolonging their suffering. Bhushan further added, “Forcing a person to take medical treatment against their will is also a social issue. On one hand, you are short of medical facilities etc, and on other hand, you force those who are in a hopeless situation to take treatment.”

The Centre has been vetting a draft law which will allow passive euthanasia but it is opposing the ‘living will’ clause citing a fear that it could be misused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 11: Latest News