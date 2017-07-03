Supreme Court reopens after break, set to begin paperless drive

The statement further said that efforts were on to bring high courts across the country into the digital net and that they have been provided with login ids to upload digitised records in the prescribed format. The statement further said that efforts were on to bring high courts across the country into the digital net and that they have been provided with login ids to upload digitised records in the prescribed format.

The Supreme Court registry has made all arrangements to implement its ambitious plan to go paperless from Monday when the apex court will reopen after the summer recess, an official statement said here on Sunday. “It is proposed to implement it gradually as it will be (a) new method for advocates and Hon’ble judges. At the first instance, only fresh matters listed in the first five courts will be accessed by the Hon’ble judges, digitally,on a interactive display device,” the statement said.

The statement further said that efforts were on to bring high courts across the country into the digital net and that they have been provided with login ids to upload digitised records in the prescribed format. After launch of the Integrated Case Management Information System (ICMIS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 10, different high courts across the country have uploaded a large number of case files to the ICMIS programme of Supreme Court, it said.

Two helpdesks have also been set up at the reception of the Supreme Court to provide information on the implementation of the ICMIS, the statement added.

Speaking at the ICMIS inauguration ceremony on May 10, Chief Justice of India Justice J S Khehar had said that the new system “will ensure transparency, provide easier access to case information and help in reducing the time in filing pleadings…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App