Supreme Court rejects petition seeking postponement of Union Budget

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo) Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking postponement of Union budget date due to upcoming elections in five states. Dismissing the petition, the top court said that the budget can presented as scheduled as there is no illustration to support that the presentation of Union Budget would influence voters’ mind in state elections.

Sweeping aside objections raised by opposition parties, the government had decided to present the Union Budget on February 1. Opposition parties including Congress and TMC had approached the Election Commission against presentation of the Budget just hours before the first of the five states goes to poll on February 4. But the government stoutly defended the move.

According to the scheme drawn, the first part of the Budget Session of Parliament will start on January 31 with President Pranab Mukherjee’s address and tabling of the Economic Survey, which sets the scene for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s fourth annual budget. The Budget will be presented the next day.

The Cabinet had in September last year decided to scrap nearly century-long practice of having a separate railway budget and instead merged it with the general budget. It had also decided to scrap a distinction between plan and non-plan expenditures.

(With inputs from PTI)

