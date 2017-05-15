SC slams Justice Karnan for repeatedly filing plea to quash sentencing, says ‘you are wasting court’s time’

Justice C S Karnan. Justice C S Karnan.

Supreme Court on Monday rejected Calcutta High Court judge Justice C S Karnan’s plea seeking an early hearing, slamming him for repeatedly filing pleas seeking to quash the apex court order that sentenced him to six-months jail in a contempt of court’s case. According to news agency ANI, the court said he is wasting the court’s time as Karnan’s advocate Mathews J Nedumpara sought for an urgent hearing in the matter. “You are wasting court’s time. We will hear the plea when it comes up,” the apex court said.

On Friday, the SC had said that the bench has given a “conscious decision” against Justice Karnan to award him six months imprisonment by holding him guilty of contempt. “The seven judges assembled to take a conscious decision,” the court said. The bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar made the remark after after Nedumpara mentioned the plea for recall after the bench returned from lunch to hear the triple talaq matter. The CJI asked the advocate to stop coming to file the plea as the court is hearing a different matter and put his grievances before the registry. “…Why you are coming here everytime? Go and give it (original copy of petition) to the registry. You are not accepting any one-off procedure. You are only putting your ‘danda’ (stick) here. It does not work here,” the court had replied.

The apex court ordered six months imprisonment to Karnan, holding him guilty of contempt of court, a day after he ordered eight apex court judges to be put behind bars. The court also ordered the West Bengal police to arrest Karnan. Justice Karnan is the first sitting judge of a High Court to be sentenced.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd