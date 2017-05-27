Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on Saharanpur violence plea

The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo) The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Friday refused an urgent hearing to a petition seeking a monitored probe into the caste violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. A vacation bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha refused to entertain lawyer Gaurav Yadava’s plea, saying that it could be heard after the summer recess.

The petitioner referred to the violence in Shabbirpur on May 5 and Chandrapur over a fortnight later and claimed that at least 30 people were missing and around 150 had fled their villages. “It is pertinent to mention that the police did lathi charge on innocent people and around 100 villagers sustained injuries in the lathi charge, but cases are not registered against the perpetrators, who have burnt the houses and looted the valuable articles after trespassing in their houses,’’ the plea said.

He claimed that the local administration had not assessed the losses or paid any compensation. Doubting whether police will conduct a fair probe, he requested the court to “pass a writ of mandamus or any other writ or order or direction’’ to the UP government to constitute an SIT to probe the matter under a high court judge’s supervision.

