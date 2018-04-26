Centre within its right to seek reconsideration of Justice KM Joseph, says CJI, refuses to stay Indu Malhotra’s appointment

Senior advocate Indu Malhotra and Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph. Senior advocate Indu Malhotra and Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the warrant of appointment of senior advocate Indu Malhotra as an apex court judge. Calling the plea of advocate Indira Jaising to stay Malhotra’s appointment as “unimaginable”, “unconscionable” and “never heard of”, the apex court said constitutional propriety demands that warrant of her appointment be implemented.

Jaising has said they were for Malhotra’s elevation but were only concerned about the government segregating files of Malhotra and Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph whose names were recommended together by the Collegium for elevation on January 10.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra took strong note of submission of Jaising that Malhotra be not sworn in as the apex court judge and the Centre be directed to recommend the name of Joseph as well. “What kind of prayer is this,” the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said, adding that the Centre is “well within its right to send back the recommendation for reconsideration.”

“Supposing the government is sending it for reconsideration, it will be seen. You are saying ‘stay the warrant.’ It is unthinkable, unconscionable, unimaginable and if I may add ‘never heard before’,” the CJI said.

Over 100 Supreme Court lawyers had moved a plea seeking elevation of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph and Malhotra as apex court judges. “If Centre has segregated the recommendation and sent one of the names for reconsideration then they are within their right,” said the bench of CJI while rejecting Jaisingh’s plea.

Reacting to the CJI’s ruling, Jaising told PTI, “We are worried about the independence of judiciary.”

Malhotra is the first woman to be elevated to the post of a Supreme Court judge directly from the Bar. Her swearing-in is scheduled Friday.

The name of Malhotra and Joseph were proposed by the five-judge Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, at its last meeting on January 10. The government, however, wrote to CJI Misra saying it would not be appropriate, at this stage, to elevate Joseph to the Supreme Court.

Joseph had struck down the Centre’s order to impose President’s Rule in Uttarakhand in 2016. Ever since, the Collegium’s recommendation for Justice Joseph’s transfer to Andhra Pradesh and then his elevation to the Supreme Court has been blocked by the central government.

(With PTI inputs)

