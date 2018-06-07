Supreme Court refuses to stay CLAT counselling process

The bench refused to stay the counselling but clarified that “any further steps in the matter would be subject to further orders” of the court. The bench refused to stay the counselling but clarified that “any further steps in the matter would be subject to further orders” of the court.

THE SUPREME Court on Wednesday gave a go-ahead for counselling for students who have cleared the Common Law Entrance Admission Test (CLAT), 2018, for admissions to the country’s top law universities. A bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan refused to stay the counselling but clarified that “any further steps in the matter would be subject to further orders” of the court. “We cannot stop it,” the bench said.

Meanwhile, the report of the Grievance Redressal Committee, set up by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, to look into complaints about technical glitches during the exam held on May 13, was placed before the court Wednesday.

The bench directed that copies of the same be supplied to the parties. “In the meanwhile, the registry may furnish copies of the report of the Grievance Redressal Committee, appointed vide order dated May 25, to the counsel appearing for the parties,” it said.

The court had directed formation of the committee after some students approached it complaining about glitches in the test held on May 13 causing loss of crucial time.

