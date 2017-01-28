SC refuses to hear PIL seeking total ban on cow slaughter

The PIL sought a direction to the Centre to frame “a uniform policy throughout India for protection of cattle, and to preserve them for all purpose instead of slaughtering them and exporting the said cattle in market…” The PIL sought a direction to the Centre to frame “a uniform policy throughout India for protection of cattle, and to preserve them for all purpose instead of slaughtering them and exporting the said cattle in market…”

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a PIL seeking either a total ban on slaughter of cattle or framing of a uniform policy to protect and preserve them from slaughtering and smuggling, saying it cannot direct the states to frame a specific law banning cattle slaughter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and Justice N V Ramana also said that various orders have also been passed by the court in the past on measures to be adopted to prevent illegal inter-state transportation of the cattle and that there was no need to entertain a fresh PIL on this matter.

In his petition, Delhi resident Vineet Sahai had referred to inconsistencies in various state laws on slaughter and transportation of cattle. He said that in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the statutes were stringent, while in neighbouring Kerala, slaughter was allowed that has led to illegal inter-state smuggling of cattle.

The PIL sought a direction to the Centre to frame “a uniform policy throughout India for protection of cattle, and to preserve them for all purpose instead of slaughtering them and exporting the said cattle in market, despite the fact that we have the provisions under the Constitution …to protect and increase our cattle”. The plea sought a total ban on slaughtering of milch and draught cattle, including calves.