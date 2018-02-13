Supreme Court refuses interim stay on Kambala

A bench comprising A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud turned down a request seeking stay on the race till the matter is heard finally.(File Photo) A bench comprising A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud turned down a request seeking stay on the race till the matter is heard finally.(File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant any interim stay on Karnataka’s buffalo race, Kambala, associated with its harvest season.

A bench comprising A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud turned down a request seeking stay on the race till the matter is heard finally. The court also set March 12 for hearing the plea filed by animal rights body PETA. Earlier, Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations, had approached the apex court challenging the Karnataka bill to legalise Kambala and bullock cart races. To pave the way for the festival, the state cabinet had on January 28 last year decided to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, (Central Act 59 of 1960), which was enacted to prevent infliction of unnecessary cruelty and suffering on animals.

