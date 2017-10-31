Supreme Court raps Bengal for challenging Aadhaar Act

“Let Mamata Banerjee come and file a plea as an individual. We will entertain it as she will be an individual,” the bench said. “Let Mamata Banerjee come and file a plea as an individual. We will entertain it as she will be an individual,” the bench said.

THE SUPREME Court on Monday pulled up the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for challenging the Aadhaar Act, asking how a state could question a law made by Parliament. A separate Bench of the court also referred a batch of petitions, challenging the Centre’s decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing various services and government welfare schemes, to a Constitution Bench.

“How can the state file such a plea? In a federal structure, how can a state file a plea challenging Parliament’s mandate,” a Bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan sought to know as the petition filed by the West Bengal government, against the Centre’s notification making Aadhaar compulsory for availing benefits under social welfare schemes, came up for hearing.

“It can be challenged by individuals, but how a state has come (to court)? It cannot be done,” the Bench said. “Let Mamata Banerjee come and file a plea as an individual. We will entertain it as she will be an individual.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, told the Bench that the plea has been filed by the state’s labour department, as subsidies under these welfare schemes have to be given by them.

“But look at your prayer. You are challenging the vires of the Act. How one state can challenge an Act of Parliament,” countered Justice Sikri.

Justice Bhushan then said the court could hear the plea if the petitioner amended it. Justice Sikri agreed, but once again expressed displeasure over the state’s petition. “Tomorrow, Parliament can also challenge a law of state,” he observed.

Reacting to the court’s decision, Banerjee said in Kolkata: “We have high respect for the court. The court has given the verdict and we will obey. I don’t think there will be any problem. We appreciate that. The court did not reject our appeal. It said to apply individually. We have accepted it. Individually, some people have already made an appeal before it.”

Meanwhile, a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud referred a batch of pleas challenging the Centre’s decision to link Aadhaar to social welfare schemes to a Constitution Bench and set the hearing for the last week of November.

The Centre told the court that it had filed an affidavit in the case, and this would answer all the questions. Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal, however, gave no verbal undertaking on whether coercive measures would be initiated against Aadhaar holders who do not link it to their bank accounts or cellphone numbers before the December 31 deadline.

The Bench headed by Justice Sikri also issued notice to the Centre on a plea questioning the linking of Aadhaar and cellphone numbers.

