Supreme Court questions private entities using Aadhaar number

The SC bench, while is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act, referred to Section 7 (of the Act) that makes proof of or Aadhaar number mandatory for receipt of certain subsidies, benefits and services. The SC bench, while is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act, referred to Section 7 (of the Act) that makes proof of or Aadhaar number mandatory for receipt of certain subsidies, benefits and services.

The Supreme Court Wednesday raised questions why private entities were being allowed to use Aadhaar number when its objective, as per the Aadhaar Act 2016, was to ensure “targeted delivery of subsidies” to the needy for which funds come from the Consolidated Fund of India.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, while is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act, referred to Section 7 (of the Act) that makes proof of or Aadhaar number mandatory for receipt of certain subsidies, benefits and services. It also referred to section 57 (of the Act) that says “state or any body corporate or person” can use Aadhaar number “for establishing identity of an individual for any purpose”.

“The problem arises with regard to section 57 (of the Aadhaar Act). Section 57 snapped the link with section 7 and the targeted delivery of subsidies, benefits and services,” the bench, also comprising Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, said.

READ | Aadhaar: At least two SC orders on linking it with mobile numbers, says Govt

The remarks came when Attorney General (AG) K K Venugopal defended the passage of the Aadhaar Act as a Money Bill by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Venugopal said: “The Act provided for targeted delivery of subsidies, benefits and services, the expenditure for which was incurred from the Consolidated Fund of India and hence it was rightly introduced and passed as a Money Bill.”

Responding to the Bench’s observation on allowing even private bodies to use Aadhaar, the Attorney General said even though the law has ancillary provisions, the main object was delivery of subsidies, services and benefits”. “Not a single provision in the Act is unnecessary or unrelated to the main purpose or the pith and substance of the Act,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App