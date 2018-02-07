Supreme Court quashes all Goa iron ore mining leases, says can’t operate after March 15

Goa mining: Supreme Court said mining operators have to cease operations by March 15. (Representational image) Goa mining: Supreme Court said mining operators have to cease operations by March 15. (Representational image)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled all iron ore mining leases in the state and said operations have to stop on March 15. The top court said fresh leases will be issued only after obtaining an environment clearance. More details are awaited.

In October 2012, the apex court suspended all iron ore mining and transportation in the state, following a report submitted by the Justice MB Shah Commission, which found that millions of tonnes of iron ore were mined illegally. In 2015, the state government renewed 88 mining leases, owned by the same holders accused of illegal mining.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd